Left Menu

Indian village landslide search called off, with death toll at 27

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:48 IST
Indian village landslide search called off, with death toll at 27
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian rescuers have called off a search for survivors of a landslide that hit a village in the western state of Maharashtra on Thursday, killing at least 27 people, an official said.

"They have been called off and closed" the operation, S.B. Singh, of the National Disaster Response Force, told Reuters on Sunday, adding that more than 50 people were still missing.

The landslide hit the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses. The village is estimated to have been home to at least 225 people, more than 80 of whom managed to escape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023