Left Menu

People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on US-Mexico border

People withered in blistering heat on both sides of the US-Mexico border, where temperatures hit a scorching highs this week and many got little relief from the sun.Maribel Padilla, part of the Brown Bag Coalition, met up with people who are homeless and particularly vulnerable to the heat in Calexico, on the border between Mexico and California, where temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit 45-degree Celsius.

PTI | Calexico | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:19 IST
People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on US-Mexico border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

People withered in blistering heat on both sides of the US-Mexico border, where temperatures hit a scorching highs this week and many got little relief from the sun.

Maribel Padilla, part of the Brown Bag Coalition, met up with people who are homeless and particularly vulnerable to the heat in Calexico, on the border between Mexico and California, where temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45-degree Celsius). She provided them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to give them respite. Many placed the towels over the heads to shield themselves and rehydrated with cool bottles of water.

Just across the border in Mexicali, Mexico, many plunged into indoor pools for some exercise and cool comfort. An outdoor taekwondo class waited for the sun to set before exerting themselves in the sweltering heat.

But there was little choice for those working outside, who sweated through their clothes in 115-degree Fahrenheit (46-degree Celsius) temperatures. Most others kept away from the outdoors, or stayed in shade cast by buildings.

The southwestern US has baked in record hot weather over the last week, and more is expected to come, as climate change bolstered by an El Nino, a cyclical and natural warming of the Pacific, pushes global temperatures to new highs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023