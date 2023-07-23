Science News Roundup: Amazon builds $120 million satellite processing hub in Florida; World's biggest permafrost crater in Russia’s Far East thaws as planet warms and more

Left Menu

The 100,000 square-foot building is part of the roughly $10 billion that Amazon has vowed to invest in its Kuiper project, a planned network of 3,200 low Earth-orbiting satellites designed to beam broadband internet globally. World's biggest permafrost crater in Russia's Far East thaws as planet warms Stunning drone footage has revealed details of the Batagaika crater, a one kilometre long gash in Russia's Far East that forms the world's biggest permafrost crater.

Updated: 23-07-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Amazon builds $120 million satellite processing hub in Florida

Amazon is building a $120 million processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for its thousands of planned Kuiper internet satellites, the company and state officials said Friday. The 100,000 square-foot building is part of the roughly $10 billion that Amazon has vowed to invest in its Kuiper project, a planned network of 3,200 low Earth-orbiting satellites designed to beam broadband internet globally.

World's biggest permafrost crater in Russia’s Far East thaws as planet warms

Stunning drone footage has revealed details of the Batagaika crater, a one kilometre long gash in Russia's Far East that forms the world's biggest permafrost crater. In the video two explorers clamber across uneven terrain at the base of the depression, marked by irregular surfaces and small hummocks, which began to form after the surrounding forest was cleared in the 1960s and the permafrost underground began to melt, causing the land to sink.

Toyota eyes lunar rover powered by regenerative fuel cell tech

Toyota Motor plans to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover, executives said on Friday, raising the prospect of eventually using the moon's water ice as an energy source in the future. Japan has stepped up its space ambitions under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

