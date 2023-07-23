Fire breaks out at factory-cum-godown in Delhi

A fire broke out at a factory-cum-godown in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire officials said they received information about the blaze around 4:40 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No reports of anyone being injured have been received so far, they said, adding that the firefighting operation is underway.

