Left Menu

Boy falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescued by NDRF

PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:55 IST
Boy falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescued by NDRF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in Kul village in Silao block, they said.

The boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, was playing with his friends when he accidentally slipped into the borewell which was left uncovered, they added.

The boy got stuck in the borewell at a depth of 50 feet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

A team of the NDRF rushed to the site from Patna and pulled out the boy alive at 5.20 pm, it said.

He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023