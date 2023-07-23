Boy falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescued by NDRF
A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday and was rescued by the NDRF after an arduous operation that lasted for hours, officials said.
The incident happened in Kul village in Silao block, they said.
The boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, was playing with his friends when he accidentally slipped into the borewell which was left uncovered, they added.
The boy got stuck in the borewell at a depth of 50 feet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.
A team of the NDRF rushed to the site from Patna and pulled out the boy alive at 5.20 pm, it said.
He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.
