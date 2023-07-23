Man swept away in river in Maha's Amravati
A 22-year-old man was swept away in a river in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.
The incident occurred in Chandurbazaar taluka in the evening when the victim went to Bramhanwada river, he said. He lost balance and was swept away by the strong currents, the official said, adding that the district disaster management team was carrying out a search operation.
Amaravati and other districts in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra have been getting heavy rains since the past few days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
