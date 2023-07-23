Left Menu

Boy falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescued by NDRF

PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:08 IST
A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday and was rescued by the NDRF after an arduous operation that lasted for nearly eight hours, officials said.

The incident happened in Kul village in Silao block, they said.

The boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, accidentally slipped into the borewell which was left uncovered and got stuck at a depth of 50 feet, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said.

''On being informed about the incident, a rescue operation was immediately started by local officials,'' he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it rushed a team from Patna to the site for the rescue operation.

''It took almost eight hours to rescue the child. Personnel who were engaged in the rescue operation maintained continuous supply of oxygen to the victim,'' the DM said.

The NDRF said the boy was pulled out of the borewell at 5.20 pm.

''Immediately after the child was taken out, we sent him for medical examination to the district government hospital. His condition is reported to be stable,'' the DM said.

