Drone fragments found in Moscow - Russia's TASS news agency

Fragments of a drone were found on Komsomolsky Avenue in Moscow early on Monday, Russia's TASS state news agency reported, citing emergency services.

TASS reported that based on preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia's FSB-linked Telegram channels reported that residents of several districts in Moscow's southwest and south reported the sounds of explosions. Komsomolsky Avenue is in Moscow's central administrative district, not far from Russia's defence ministry buildings.

