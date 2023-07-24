Drone fragments found near Russia's defence ministry building in central Moscow
A Reuters witness heard two loud explosions before the reports of the drone fragments were found. TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services, that based on preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow early on Monday, some 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) away from the Defence Ministry's main building, Russia's state news agencies reported, citing emergency services.
Komsomolsky Avenue from the centre of Moscow towards the outskirts of the city was closed, RIA news agency cited Moscow's Department of Transport. A Reuters witness heard two loud explosions before the reports of the drone fragments were found.
TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services, that based on preliminary information, there were no casualties. Russia's FSB-linked Telegram channels reported that residents of several districts in Moscow's southwest and south reported the sounds of explosions.
