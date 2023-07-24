Man swept away after falling into swollen river in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-07-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 08:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A 48-year-old man got swept away after falling into a swollen river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Sunday when the man, from Adagpada at Samba in Talasari area, was crossing the Kolha creek river, district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.
The man fell into the water body and got swept away, he said.
Efforts were on to trace him, the official added.
Palghar has been witnessing heavy rains since the last one week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vivekanand Kadam
- Palghar
- Adagpada
- Maharashtra's
- Talasari
- Kolha creek river
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Newborn found dead in hospital's garbage bin in Palghar
Maha: Tribal children march to Palghar ZP over lack of teachers in schools
Three held for acid attack on businessman in Palghar
Maha: 3 held for killing man after his motorbike brushes against their 2-wheeler in Palghar
Maha: Teen drowns in waterfall at Palghar