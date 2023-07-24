Man swept away after falling into swollen river in Palghar

A 48-year-old man got swept away after falling into a swollen river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Sunday when the man, from Adagpada at Samba in Talasari area, was crossing the Kolha creek river, district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The man fell into the water body and got swept away, he said.

Efforts were on to trace him, the official added.

Palghar has been witnessing heavy rains since the last one week.

