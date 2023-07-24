8 children drown in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh

Eight children drowned in separate incidents in Seoni, Bhind and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said on Monday. In Seoni, four boys, in the age group of 5 to 10 years, drowned on Sunday evening when they went to take bath in a pond near their homes in Dhobisarra village, located 25 km from the district headquarters, Kurai police station in-charge Nandkishor Dhurve said.

When the children did not return home, their family members started searching for them, he said.

They found the children's clothes near the pond and the bodies floating in the water body at around 6.30 pm, the official said. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, he said.

In Bhind, two cousin brothers, aged 11 and 14, drowned while taking bath in a pond in Kichol village on Sunday afternoon, Umri police station in-charge Ravindra Sharma said.

The villagers tried to save the boys and pulled them out of the water body. They rushed the boys to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. In Umaria district, a 6-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Sehra village on Sunday afternoon, Kotwali police station in-charge Raghvendra Tiwari said. The boy went to wash his hands in the pit located in an agricultural field and slipped into the water. When his sister saw him drowning, she entered the water pit to save him, but both of them drowned, the official said.

The police have registered cases of accidental death in connection with the incidents, as per the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)