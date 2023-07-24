Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic ends RSV vaccine programme after poor trial results

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to serious illness and hospitalisation. The market for RSV vaccines could exceed $10 billion by 2030, according to analysts.

Bavarian Nordic ends RSV vaccine programme after poor trial results
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bavarian Nordic ends RSV vaccine programme after poor trial results

Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic said on Saturday it was ending its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine programme as its Phase 3 clinical trial did not meet all the primary goals of preventing lower respiratory tract disease. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to serious illness and hospitalisation. The market for RSV vaccines could exceed $10 billion by 2030, according to analysts.

