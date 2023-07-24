Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares decline nearly 4 pc after earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:56 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares decline nearly 4 pc after earnings announcement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank declined nearly 4 per cent in initial trade on Monday after the company's June quarter results failed to cheer investors.

The stock tanked 3.75 per cent to Rs 1,897.10 apiece on the BSE while it witnessed a similar movement on the NSE where it plunged 3.62 per cent to Rs 1,898.90 per piece.

It was the biggest laggard among the sensex and nifty components. The 30-share BSE sensex quoted 39.55 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 66,723.81 in the morning trade.

On Saturday, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a massive 67 per cent on-year jump in standalone net income at Rs 3,452 crore for the June quarter.

On a consolidated level, the profit, which includes net gains from its brokerage/i-banking, ARC, wealth management and insurance businesses, grew 51 per cent to Rs 4,150 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It's key net interest income increased 33 per cent to Rs 6,234 crore driven by 5.57 per cent higher net interest margin for the reporting quarter as the bank passed on the entire 250 basis points hike by the central bank to its customers while did not reprice the deposits proportionately, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023