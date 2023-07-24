Researchers investigating potential biosignatures on ocean moons of Jupiter and Saturn

The search for extraterrestrial life has been one of the most captivating scientific pursuits in the history of mankind. While numerous space and ground-based telescopes have been observing the vast universe to search for life beyond Earth, there's a growing realization that potential evidence of life may be much closer to home.

In an exciting collaboration, Professor Nagissa Mahmoudi from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at McGill University has teamed up with a scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to investigate potential biosignatures on two of the intriguing ocean moons in our solar system: Jupiter's Europa and Saturn's Enceladus.

Europa and Enceladus have long fascinated astronomers due to their unique characteristics. Scientists believe that these ocean worlds could possess the right conditions to support microbial life under the surface.

Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa shows strong evidence of an internal ocean under its shell - a massive body of salty water swirling around the moon's rocky interior.

Enceladus, on the other hand, is also known to have a global ocean under its thick, icy shell. Recently, scientists also discovered a key chemical element for life (phosphorus) locked inside salt-rich ice grains ejected into space from the moon.

The presence of liquid water, coupled with the potential availability of key chemical elements, has led scientists to hypothesize that Europa and Enceladus might provide the necessary conditions for microbial life to thrive.

"The study of organic molecules in our oceans has revealed chemically stable compounds dating back thousands of years, thanks to microbial processes. Our hunch is that if there is life under the icy surfaces of these ocean moons, we may be able to detect it in the form of microbial byproducts," Mahmoudi explained in a recent statement.

The discovery of alien life would be a defining moment in human history. It would revolutionize our understanding of the universe and our place within it. Furthermore, understanding the potential existence of life on Europa and Enceladus could guide future space exploration missions and the search for habitable exoplanets beyond our solar system.

Whether we ultimately find ourselves in the company of other living beings or remain solitary in the cosmic expanse, the quest for life beyond Earth remains an indelible part of our human spirit and endeavour.