Left Menu

IMD forecasts heavy rain in 10 Odisha districts

The state during the last 24 hours has received 6.4 mm of rainfall which is 19 per cent less than the normal precipitation of 7.9 mm, the Met Office said, adding that monsoon rain was normal.Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo has told all district collectors to be on alert, particularly the districts for which yellow alert was issued by the IMD.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:04 IST
IMD forecasts heavy rain in 10 Odisha districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places in 10 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours. Under its (cyclonic circulation) influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said in a Twitter post.

The district for which the yellow warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall has been issued are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir.

This apart, the IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and many places over the rest of the districts of the state.

The MeT office also forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha due to possible low-pressure area till July 28, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre said, adding that the intensity of rainfall will increase from Tuesday. The state during the last 24 hours has received 6.4 mm of rainfall which is 19 per cent less than the normal precipitation of 7.9 mm, the Met Office said, adding that monsoon rain was normal.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo has told all district collectors to be on alert, particularly the districts for which yellow alert was issued by the IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023