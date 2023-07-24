Left Menu

Spanish stocks drag European equities lower on election results uncertainty

Spanish equities led losses among European stock markets on Monday after no clear winner emerged in the country's general election, pointing to a political gridlock and raising nervousness among investors. The benchmark IBEX index sank 1.1% to hit a near one-week low after the results from weekend vote left neither the left nor right bloc with an easy path to form a government.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 13:04 IST
Spanish stocks drag European equities lower on election results uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spanish equities led losses among European stock markets on Monday after no clear winner emerged in the country's general election, pointing to a political gridlock and raising nervousness among investors.

The benchmark IBEX index sank 1.1% to hit a near one-week low after the results from weekend vote left neither the left nor right bloc with an easy path to form a government. Shares of Madrid-listed utilities, that had priced in a victory for right-wing parties, fell. Endesa and Iberdrola fell 3.7% and 1.4%, respectively. A gauge of Spanish lenders tumbled 1.9%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2% by 0723 GMT. Investors are now awaiting the HCOB's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the bloc for July. The numbers due later in the day are expected to show that business activity eased slightly in July.

Among other stocks, Bavarian Nordic tumbled 23.1% the Denmark-based company said it was ending its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine programme. Dutch health technology company Philips slid 5.8% as it expressed concern over China's drive to become self-sufficient in health-related technologies.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer climbed 6.0% after it reported an 18% increase in net profit for the first half of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023