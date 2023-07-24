Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls over 93 pc to Rs 524.85 cr
Tata Steel on Monday posted over 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 524.85 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 on account of higher expenses.
It had posted Rs 7,714 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, according to a company filing to exchanges.
Total income also declined to Rs 60,666.48 crore from Rs 63,698.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, a fall of 4.75 per cent.
Expenses soared to Rs 58,553.25 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against Rs 51,912.17 crore a year ago.
