Left Menu

Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls over 93 pc to Rs 524.85 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:31 IST
Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls over 93 pc to Rs 524.85 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Monday posted over 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 524.85 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 on account of higher expenses.

It had posted Rs 7,714 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, according to a company filing to exchanges.

Total income also declined to Rs 60,666.48 crore from Rs 63,698.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, a fall of 4.75 per cent.

Expenses soared to Rs 58,553.25 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against Rs 51,912.17 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023