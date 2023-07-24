Left Menu

JK Paper Q1 net profit rises 18.3 pc to Rs 312.56 crore

JK Paper on Monday reported an 18.3 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 312.56 crore in the June quarter.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 264.23 crore during the same quarter a year ago, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:34 IST
JK Paper Q1 net profit rises 18.3 pc to Rs 312.56 crore
  • Country:
  • India

JK Paper on Monday reported an 18.3 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 312.56 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 264.23 crore during the same quarter a year ago, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 10.77 per cent to Rs 1,584.36 crore during the period as against Rs 1,430.23 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. In the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1), the total expenses of JK Paper — manufacturer of fine paper, coated paper, and packaging boards — were at Rs 1,238.34 crore, up 12.43 per cent. JK Paper Vice Chairman & Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania said, ''On a consolidated basis, the results have improved due to the acquisition of corrugation business in the last year and better performance by Sirpur Paper Mills with increased volume and higher sales realisation.'' However, the packaging board business saw a drop in volume and sales realisation and was hit by higher pulp-carrying costs, he added. The company further enhanced its social farm forestry initiative across all plant locations, thereby improving the green cover in Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, JK Paper said in its earning statement.

''This will ensure adequate availability of raw materials at affordable costs and make the company remain wood- and carbon-positive,'' it said. Shares of JK Paper Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 313.25 on the BSE, down 1.12 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023