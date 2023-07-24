Two bodies pulled out from Hindon river in UP's Ghaziabad

Left Menu

Ghaziabad UP, Jul 24 UP The bodies of two boys who went missing after slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon river in this Uttar Pradesh district were pulled out on Monday, officials here said.Adarsh 18 and 16-year-old Krish Mishra went missing on Sunday in the Karhera village after it was flooded following an increase in the rivers water discharge.Most people in the village live in homes constructed on the floodplains.

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 24 (UP) The bodies of two boys who went missing after slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon river in this Uttar Pradesh district were pulled out on Monday, officials here said.

Adarsh (18) and 16-year-old Krish Mishra went missing on Sunday in the Karhera village after it was flooded following an increase in the river's water discharge.

Most people in the village live in homes constructed on the floodplains. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, after a marathon rescue operation, pulled the two bodies out, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said. Although the flow of floodwater is slow, it is continuously entering the village, the officials said.

People from the flood-affected areas have moved to the homes of their relatives and relief camps, they said.

The NDRF team is pumping out the standing water in the Ataur Nangla village after its level stabilised.

Two electric substations at Kanha Upvan and Morti have been submerged in eight-feet water, disrupting electricity supply in societies of Rajnagar extension.

Alternative arrangements for the supply of electricity will be carried out when the condition returns to normal, the officials said.

Repairing the substation and restoring supply is not possible in such a situation, Chief Engineer (Ghaziabad) Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Neeraj Swaroop told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

