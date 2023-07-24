Left Menu

Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Akola affect farms spread on 1.42 lakh hectares

PTI | Akola | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:39 IST
More than 1.42 lakh hectares of farm land were affected due to heavy rains recently in Akola in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Quoting a preliminary damage-assessment survey, he said 34 out of 52 revenue 'mandals' in the district were affected, leading to the deaths of three persons and rescue operations in five villages.

''A total of 30 persons who were trapped during these rains in various parts of the district were rescued by NDRF and local teams. The taluka authorities have been directed to complete assessment of damage quickly,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

