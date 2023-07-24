Gujarat: Four dead in building collapse in Junagadh; search-rescue operation underway

Left Menu

Four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a two-storey dilapidated building that collapsed on Monday afternoon in Gujarats Junagadh city and the search and rescue operation to locate more people who may be trapped was underway, officials said.The building on Datar Road collapsed at around 1pm, the incident coming two days after the city saw very heavy rains that caused widespread flooding.Four bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a two-storey dilapidated building that collapsed on Monday afternoon in Gujarat's Junagadh city and the search and rescue operation to locate more people who may be trapped was underway, officials said.

The building on Datar Road collapsed at around 1pm, the incident coming two days after the city saw very heavy rains that caused widespread flooding.

''Four bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway. We cannot say how many people are feared trapped in the debris,'' Inspector Nirav Shah of A Division police station said.

The building had shops and residential units and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police are engaged in the search and rescue operation, he said.

The four bodies were taken out from the debris after an effort of five hours, Shah said.

Other officials said bulldozers have been deployed to remove the debris and ambulances are at the site as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

