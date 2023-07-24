Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 profit at Rs 11 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd on Monday posted 11.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.10 crore for June quarter 2023-24. It had clocked Rs 9.92 crore net profit during April-June 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory statement.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 129.68 crore from Rs 95.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited.

