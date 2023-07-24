IDBI Bank quarterly profit jumps 62 pc to Rs 1,224 crore on overall improvement

IDBI Bank on Monday reported its best-ever financials since it went down under a pile of bad loans that peaked at over a third of its assets in FY18, with robust all-round performance led by a 62 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,224 crore and an industry-leading margin for the June quarter.

At 5.80 per cent, up by 178 basis points over the same period last year, the LIC-owned bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) in the June quarter was far ahead of private sector players like Kotak Bank (5.7 per cent) and HDFC Bank (4.1 per cent).

The higher NIM was in spite of an over 40 bps increase in cost of deposits to 4.12 per cent, the management told reporters here on Monday.

The lender's best show was on the asset quality front, which on a gross basis plunged from 19.90 per cent in June 2022 to a low 5.05 per cent in the reporting period.

The net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) improved by 82 bps to 0.44 per cent from 1.26 per cent. This is the best asset quality numbers since September quarter of 2017 when it topped 33 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank also has near full provision coverage at 98.99 per cent as against 97.78 per cent in June quarter of 2022, up by 121 bps.

The net interest income improved 61 per cent to Rs 3,998 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,488 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 7,712 crore, from Rs 5,774 crore in the same period a year ago.

IDBI Bank's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rakesh Sharma said the high NIM was due to high write-back from a NPA account (JB Infra) that was written off earlier but had a recovery of Rs 1,000 crore. Without this exceptional item, the blended NIM is only 3.94 per cent, up from 3.71 per cent in the trailing 12 months period.

On the margin guidance, he said that as both assets and liabilities get repriced, ''I see the margin trending close to 4 per cent without any one-off items like in the present quarter''.

The cost of deposit rose to 4.12 per cent from 3.35 per cent as the bank repriced its assets more than its liabilities, Chief Financial Officer Smita Kuber said, adding this had the cost of funds rising to 4.40 per cent from 3.61 per cent.

The low-cost Casa increased to Rs 1,28,870 crore or 52.61 per cent of total deposits while net advances grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,65,403 crore.

The bank has made recoveries worth Rs 1,600 crore in the latest June quarter and Sharma expects this to cross Rs 3,000 crore.

Last fiscal, the bank had Rs 5,300 crore of recoveries and over Rs 6,000 crore in the year before.

He did not give a direct answer to a PTI query about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement in Lok Sabha that she has asked bankers not to do any forceful or hard stance on recovery from defaulters.

''We never use force or high handedness in recovery,'' Sharma said and added that the bank has not received any communication from the finance ministry in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)