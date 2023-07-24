Khadi plazas to be set up in Shimla, Mandi to promote handicrafts, handloom products

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to set up 'Khadi Plazas' in Shimla and Mandi districts to promote handicrafts and handloom products, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said directions have been issued to the authorities concerned to prepare and submit the complete proposal in this regard to the government and seek consultancy from expert agencies. These plazas will become a source of income for rural artisans and entrepreneurs, who will also get a platform to market their products, he added.

''The Khadi Board is providing sheep rearers in rural areas and horticulturists, particularly in tribal areas, the facility of wool spinning and machines for extracting khumani seed oil at their doorsteps through the Khadi centres,'' the statement said.

Under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, the State Khadi Board has distributed a subsidy of Rs 14.34 crore to 383 units in the state. The project cost of these units is Rs 57.36 crore, which have created 3,064 employment opportunities for the state's youth. Some of the well-known art and craft products of Himachal Pradesh include shawls — both Kinnauri and Kullvi — wooden & metal crafts, embroidery, textiles, rugs and carpets, the statement added.

