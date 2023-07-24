Wildfires kill 15 in Algeria as heatwave sweeps north Africa

(Adds defence ministry statement) ALGIERS, July 24 (Reuters) -

Wildfires killed 15 people in the mountainous Bejaia and Bouira regions of Algeria on Monday, the interior ministry said, as a heatwave spreads across north Africa and southern Europe. The Algerian defence ministry said 10 soldiers were killed in the fires. Some 7,500 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said. Firefighters were also at work in the Boumerdes, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel and Skikda regions.

About 1,500 people have been evacuated. A major heatwave is sweeping across North African countries, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some Tunisian cities.

