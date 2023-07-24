Left Menu

Maharashtra set to be top performer under BRAP, says state official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:10 IST
Maharashtra set to be top performer under BRAP, says state official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to be the top performer under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 Integrated Framework Assessment, a senior state government official said on Monday.

Under BRAP, the centre ranks states on various parameters relating to ease of doing business.

Maharashtra, an achiever in the 2020-21 evaluation under (BRAP), is on track to maintain its lead under the BRAP 2022 Integrated Framework assessment, said S J Korbu, Joint Director of Industries Government of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at the fifth edition of the India Smart Data centres and Cloud Infrastructure Summit organised by Assocham.

“Maharashtra has also made significant strides in reduction of regulatory compliance burden with a reported reduction of 987 compliances wherein burdens are reduced,'' he said.

A committee studied 92 legislations spanning 26 departments to reduce compliance burden exercise and 138 provisions have been decriminalised, he added.

Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Assocham National Council on Data centre and Chairman and Co-Founder, Yotta Infrastructure spoke on the effects the data centre industry has on various sectors in the market.

He said Mumbai is the data centre capital of India with 50 per cent of the market share.

Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer, AdaniConneX spoke on data centres' prominence as an asset class in India. He said investors are employing various strategies to tap into this thriving sector.

The installed capacity of Indian data centres has increased by 48 per cent over the past three years, from 540 MW in 2019 to over 800 MW in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023