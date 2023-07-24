Left Menu

Goa will send team to study Kerala's disaster management plan: Minister Monserratte

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:36 IST
Goa will send team to study Kerala's disaster management plan: Minister Monserratte
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@babushofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government will study Kerala's disaster management mechanism, state minister Atanasio Monserratte said in the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking during demands for grants of the revenue department, Monserratte said a state disaster management authority had been formed in Goa.

''We will be sending our team to Kerala to study their disaster management model. Kerala has a good disaster management plan,'' he said in response to Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, who had sought an efficient disaster management plan for Goa.

Monserratte also informed the House that his department had recently cleared 190 claims amounting to Rs 32 lakh in connection with destruction to the property due to heavy rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023