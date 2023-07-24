Goa will send team to study Kerala's disaster management plan: Minister Monserratte

The Goa government will study Kerala's disaster management mechanism, state minister Atanasio Monserratte said in the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking during demands for grants of the revenue department, Monserratte said a state disaster management authority had been formed in Goa.

''We will be sending our team to Kerala to study their disaster management model. Kerala has a good disaster management plan,'' he said in response to Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, who had sought an efficient disaster management plan for Goa.

Monserratte also informed the House that his department had recently cleared 190 claims amounting to Rs 32 lakh in connection with destruction to the property due to heavy rains.

