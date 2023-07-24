Left Menu

U'khand to get Rs 250-crore project under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, Gadkari tells CM

He directed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI to expedite the work on the important two-lane tunnel project in Mussoorie.The Uttarakhand chief minister also requested approval of the Rs 367.35-crore plan for making National Highway-123 connecting Yamunotri Dham two-lane.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:45 IST
U'khand to get Rs 250-crore project under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, Gadkari tells CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Rs 250-crore project would be sanctioned for Uttarakhand under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday.

The assurance was given during a meeting between them in New Delhi after Dhami requested the Union minister to accord financial and administrative approval to the CRIF proposals, according to an official release. The Uttarakhand chief minister also requested Gadkari to release funds for the restoration of national highways in the hilly areas of the state damaged by natural disasters.

Gadkari asked him to send a proposal again under the flood damage repair (FDR).

The Union minister also gave his consent to Dhami's request to nominate the Uttarakhand Public Works Department as the construction agency for the improvement and widening of National Highway-109 connecting the Kumaon region with the rest of the country. He directed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the work on the important two-lane tunnel project in Mussoorie.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also requested approval of the Rs 367.35-crore plan for making National Highway-123 connecting Yamunotri Dham two-lane. This is an alternative route for the Chardham Yatra, Dhami said. Gadkari assured him that it would be approved soon.

On Dhami's request, Gadkari instructed NHAI officials to take immediate action on the construction work of the Dehradun Ring Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023