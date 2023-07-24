Left Menu

Entity offloads Lloyds Metals and Energy shares for Rs 196 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:46 IST
An entity, Om Hari Halan HUF, on Monday offloaded shares worth rs 196 crore of Lloyds Metals and Energy through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange, Om Hari Halan HUF disposed of 35 lakh shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 560.93 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 196.33 crore.

Details of buyers of the shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy rose 2.88 per cent to settle at Rs 574.80 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund sold 16.50 lakh shares of Usha Martin for over Rs 54 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 329.07 per share, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 54.30 crore, as per the data on the NSE.

Details of the buyers could not be identified.

On Monday, shares of Usha Martin bounced 2.34 per cent to end at Rs 335 per scrip on the NSE.

