Seven killed in rain-related incidents in UP
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven people died in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours ended at 6.30 pm on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's Office said.
''Five people died due to drowning in Etah on July 23 while two people drowned in Mirzapur,'' according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement