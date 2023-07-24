Webb detects water vapour in the zone where rocky planets like Earth may form

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected water vapour in the inner disk of the planetary system PDS 70, which lies 370 light-years away.

The water vapour was detected at distances of less than 100 million miles (160 million kilometres) from the star - the region where rocky, terrestrial planets like our Earth may be forming. This is the first-ever detection of water in the terrestrial region of a disk already known to host two or more protoplanets.

"This discovery is extremely exciting, as it probes the region where rocky planets similar to Earth typically form," said the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) director Thomas Henning, a co-author on the paper and the co-principal investigator of Webb's MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) and the principal investigator of the MINDS (MIRI Mid-Infrared Disk Survey) program that took the data.

PDS 70, hosting a K-type star cooler than our Sun, is estimated to be 5.4 million years old. Its inner disk shows no signs of planets forming yet, though it contains the essential building blocks for rocky worlds in the form of silicates.

Scientists involved in the MINDS team have proposed two intriguing scenarios to explain the detection. The first possibility is that water molecules are forming directly in place, at the very location where the telescope detected them, as hydrogen and oxygen atoms combine in the extreme conditions of the inner disk.

The second possibility is that ice-coated dust particles from the cooler outer disk might be transported towards the hot inner disk where the water ice on the dust particles would sublimate, transforming into vapour. However, such a transport system would be surprising as the dust particles would have to traverse the large gap created by the presence of two giant planets within the system.

Another question raised with this discovery is how water can survive in such close proximity to the star, where its ultraviolet light should theoretically break apart water molecules. The answer, according to the researchers, likely lies in the protective shield offered by surrounding materials, such as dust and other water molecules. This shield safeguards the water detected in the inner disk from being destroyed by the star's intense radiation.

The researchers plan to use two more of Webb's powerful instruments, NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph), to conduct a comprehensive study of the PDS 70 system.

This study was led by MPIA's Giulia Perotti and the finding has been published in the journal Nature.