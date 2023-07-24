IMD forecasts heavy rain for Telangana in next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast moderate to heavy rain at most places over Telangana during the next few days.

It has also warned of heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, at isolated places in several districts in the coming three days.

In its seven day forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana issued on Monday night, the Met Centre here said heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, is very likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 28.

It also predicted that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 29.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Hyderabad Monday evening leading to waterlogging on the roads at many places. It led to slow movement of traffic and those returning from offices had a tough time. Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) N Prakash Reddy requested people in Hyderabad to avoid unnecessary travel and step outdoors only if essential. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are on alert and the citizens can reach out to GHMC over telephone for assistance, the Director said in a tweet. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged people to take note of the alert and stay safe 'as a precautionary measure'. GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal instructed the Zonal Commissioners of the civic body to review the situation to prevent any loss of human life and property due to the heavy rain. She said the EVDM personnel should take measures to drain out rainwater. Meanwhile, with the forecast of heavy rain, the BJP Telangana unit has postponed the dharna to be held on Tuesday to mount pressure on the BRS government to implement its promise of double bedroom houses for poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)