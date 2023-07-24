Left Menu

Delhi L-G reviews preparedness for inauguration IECC complex at Pragati Maidan

Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Monday reviewed the preparedness for the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre IECC complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.It will host the G20 summit meeting in September.The IECC complex has been developed as Indias largest MICE Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions destination.

Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Monday reviewed the preparedness for the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will host the G20 summit meeting in September.

The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, the PMO said in a statement.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres among others, it said, adding that the new facility is in line with Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, it said.

''Reviewed the preparedness at ITPO, Pragati Maidan and urged officials to leave no stone unturned in further sprucing up the entire area. The IECC at the location, to be inaugurated on July 26 by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi, will symbolize the new resurgent India,'' Saxena tweeted.

