NASA conducts first launch simulation for Artemis II mission

NASA recently conducted the first launch simulation for the Artemis II mission at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Artemis II mission will send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and bring them back safely. The crew will test and check out all of the Orion spacecraft systems needed for future crewed missions.

This recent simulation focused on propellant loading and terminal countdown and it did not involve the mission crew.

"Simulations are really key to the launch team preparations. Sometimes the problems the sim team puts us through are straightforward, some are complicated, some of them result in a continuation of the launch countdown, and some will result in a scrub decision. The idea behind simulations is to have a chance to practice as a team over and over again all the different things that can happen on launch day," said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director.

The cryogenic loading simulations focused on loading liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen – the two main propellants that power SLS ((Space Launch System) rocket) rocket. During this simulation, common issues like hydrogen leaks, erratic temperature sensors on engines, or even fires, are addressed by the team.

The terminal count is the final 10 minutes before the launch, which signifies some of the most intense and dynamic moments in the countdown. For this simulation, the countdown typically starts at T minus 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The Artemis launch team will conduct other types of simulations that include abort-event scenarios and various training events with the Artemis II crew, all with the safety of the crew at the top of mind, NASA said in a statement on Monday.