Low pressure area develops over coasts of north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A low-pressure area has formed off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the weather office here said on Monday.

It is likely to transform into a depression by Wednesday, it said. The meteorological department has forecast very heavy rainfall on Tuesday in the Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari districts All other districts of Andhra Pradesh, except Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor, may witness heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city and its surrounding villages witnessed intermittent rainfall throughout Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

