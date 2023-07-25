Left Menu

Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 06:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 06:41 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara island on Tuesday, the geophysics agency said, adding there was no potential for tsunami.

The agency said the epicentre of the quake was out at sea at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) in the eastern Indonesian region, close to Timor Leste. The quake was felt weakly on land in some areas on East Nusa Tenggara but there were no immediate reports of damage, the agency said.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.

