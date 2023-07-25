Left Menu

Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest

PTI | Malmo | Updated: 25-07-2023 07:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 07:08 IST
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by police.

Earlier on Monday, Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

"We cannot save the world by playing by the rules," she told journalists after hearing the verdict, vowing she would "definitely not" back down.

The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor (about USD 240).

Charges were brought against Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on June 19.

"If the court sees our actions of self-defence as a crime, that's how it is," said Irma Kjellstrom, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future who was also present at the June protest. She added that activists "have to be exactly where the harm is being done".

The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the youths' determination — Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal in the afternoon to stage to another roadblock and were eventually removed by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023