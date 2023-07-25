Left Menu

IMD issues orange alert in coastal, Malnad region in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:25 IST
The Indian Meteorological department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for all the coastal districts and Malnad region in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will receive moderate to heavy spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, it said.

There will be temporary disruption of electricity in some areas and possible damage to roads, weak structures and uprooting of trees, authorities said.

According to reports, so far four people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

In Bengaluru, the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with possibility of light to moderate rain. Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times.

The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to settle around 26 and 20 degree celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, most of the rivers originating from Malnad region are in spate.

The Sandhyavandana Mantapa of Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetam in Chikkamagaluru was completely submerged due to the swollen Tunga river.

Netravati river, the lifeline of coastal Udupi and Dakshina Kannada is overflowing. The inflow of water in River Cauvery has increased substantially.

Many dams and major lakes of the state are filled to the brim. Several low lying areas are inundated in the rain-hit districts.

District authorities are on alert to deal with emergency situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

