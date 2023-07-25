Left Menu

Cloudburst damages houses, washes away bridges in Himachal's Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:51 IST
Cloudburst damages houses, washes away bridges in Himachal's Kullu
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A cloudburst in Gadsa valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday damaged some houses and agricultural land in the area besides snapping power supply, officials said. Two bridges and some cattle are feared to have been washed away and the Bhuntar-Gadsa road has been damaged at several points. Revenue officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, they said.

Power supply has been disrupted in the area and some link roads are blocked.

Following water overflow due to malfunction in a gate of the Malana Dam, the Kullu district administration had on Monday asked locals living on the banks of the Parvati river to stay vigilant.

''We have alerted the people living in villages on the banks of the river that they would be evacuated in case of a breach in Malana Dam 2,'' Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg told PTI.

So far, the situation is not serious as only 30 cusec water is overflowing and the Malana Dam 1 below the stream can hold water for some time in case of a breach, allowing evacuation, he said. The local Meteorological Office had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in eight of the 12 districts of the state on July 26 and 27 and cautioned against landslides, flash floods, mudslides and increased runoff in rivers. According to the state emergency response centre, 164 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,269 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023