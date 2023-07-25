Heavy rain forecast for Odisha

Left Menu

The system will concentrate into a depression around July 26, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.Yesterdays Low Pressure Area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts has intensified into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region today morning.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The met office has forecast intense rainfall across Odisha till July 27 following formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday. The system will concentrate into a depression around July 26, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

“Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts has intensified into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region today morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and bring intense rain,” it said. Heavy rainfall of seven to 11 cm is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam till Tuesday morning, with light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places in the south interior Odisha, it said.

The IMD has issued an orange warning (be prepared) for Tuesday and Wednesday. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall of seven to 20 cm may occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts on Tuesday.

It also issued yellow warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

The average rainfall recorded in the state in the past 24 hours is 6.4 mm, while the figure from July 1 to July 25 is 249.6 mm compared to the average of 339..9 mm for the month. The highest rainfall recorded in the last 24 hoursis 74 mm in Kotpad block of Koraput district, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahoo has asked all the collectors to remain alert to face any eventuality due to the possible depression. He instructed special measures be taken for low lying areas and hilly districts as heavy rains may cause traffic congestion, flash flood situation and landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

