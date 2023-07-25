Left Menu

Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude hits Vijayapura district of Karnataka

The community need not panic as the magnitude intensity observed are very low, KSNDMC said in the statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 2.4 magnitude struck Vijayapura district on Tuesday, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 09:55 AM, epicentred at 2.9 kms south east of Managuli in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk, it said in a statement.

As per the 'Seismic Intensity map' of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 kms from the epicentre. ''This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is very low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude & intensity observed are very low,'' KSNDMC said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

