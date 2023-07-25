Left Menu

Ensure repair of all damaged roads in Thane on priority: Civic chief

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed that all roads damaged due to rains in the city be repaired by the civic body on priority.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed that all roads damaged due to rains in the city be repaired by the civic body on priority. The city received a total of 762.84 mm of rainfall between July 17 and 5.30 pm on July 24, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said in a release on Tuesday. Bangar, who held a review meeting on Monday, has asked the civic engineers to first attend to the potholes on flyovers in the city and ensure they are repaired, it said. He has also asked the engineers to make use of the mastic method of road repairs and get the work done within 12 hours, the release said.

The commissioner said some of the roads in the city are owned by different agencies, but irrespective of the ownership, the civic officials should ensure citizens do not face any difficulty and there is no pothole-related death.

Also, there should be no delay in the Metro work in the city, he said.

