This led to water flowing onto roads and disrupting traffic movement and road links.The Met Centre of IMD in its impact based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana today said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally and other districts from 1000 hours of July 25 to 0830 hours on July 26.It forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts during the same period.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:31 IST
Normal life hit as rains continue to batter parts of Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of Telangana saw waterlogging and disruption of road connectivity following the downpour on July 24.

Normal life was affected in Saidabad and other localities in Hyderabad. Many regions of the state continued to receive torrential rains.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Sardar Mahal zonal office in Malakpet circle received highest rainfall of 7.8 cms, GHMC sources said.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Warangal, Nizamabad and other districts. This led to water flowing onto roads and disrupting traffic movement and road links.

The Met Centre of IMD in its 'impact based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana' today said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally and other districts from 1000 hours of July 25 to 0830 hours on July 26.

It forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts during the same period. Heavy rain lashed the state capital on Monday evening leading to waterlogging on arterial roads at many places. It led to slow movement of traffic and those returning from offices had a harrowing time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

