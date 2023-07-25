Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:26 IST
Odisha min lays foundation stone for Jagannath temple in Silicon Valley
Odisha Electronics and IT Minister Tushar Kanti Behera has laid the foundation stone for a Jagannath temple in Silicon Valley in the United States, a statement issued by the CMO said.

An Odisha government delegation, also comprising Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, Electronics and IT Department Principal Secretary Manoj Mishra, is on an official visit to Silicon Valley to seek investment in the IT sector.

The Sri Jagannath Temple Complex and Cultural Centre will come up on a sprawling nine-acre area.

The complex will help the Odia diaspora connect better with Odisha, the statement said.

To mark the occasion, the minister and senior officers planted trees at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

