The roof of an old house collapsed in Maharashtras Thane city on Tuesday following heavy rains, a civic official said. There were six persons in the house, which is 65-year-old and located in Khopat area, but no one was injured, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster management control cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:39 IST
House roof collapses in Thane; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The roof of an old house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday following heavy rains, a civic official said. There were six persons in the house, which is 65-year-old and located in Khopat area, but no one was injured, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management control cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The cement corrugated sheets of the roof collapsed at around 1.30 pm, he said. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared the debris, the official said. A barricade has been put around the structure, he added.

