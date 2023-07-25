Widespread rains likely in coastal AP

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to concentrate into a depression, the Meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of north and coastal Andhra in the next five days, it said.

The low pressure area formed off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, resulting in widespread rainfall in several parts of the state for the next five days, said an official of the Met department. Subsequently, the weather system is likely to move in a north-westerly direction across north AP and south Odisha coasts. The Met department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday in isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam and heavy to very heavy rainfall at some isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were forecast for coastal areas in the north and south with wind speed up to 30 to 40 km per hour. For Friday and Saturday, it predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam and strong winds reaching up to 30 to 40 km per hour in some parts of the southern state. Vijayawada city and nearby places have been witnessing rains since Monday.

