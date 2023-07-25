Left Menu

Decks cleared for registry of over 1,100 flats in Greater Noida

Registry of flats despite possession by home buyers has remained a long standing issue in the region for several years.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:40 IST
Soon, 1,139 home buyers from three builder projects in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, will finally receive ownership rights as the Greater Noida Authority has granted permission for the registration of these flats.

"On Monday, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, N G Ravi Kumar handed over the authorisation letter to the representatives of the builders. He instructed them to begin the registration process for the buyers' flats without delay," an official statement said.

The three builders concerned are Samriddhi, Coco County, and Prosper, and have already deposited the required funds, leading to the issuance of the occupancy certificates and the permission for the registration of the 1,139 flats.

Authority's officer on special duty, Soumya Srivastava said among the 1,139 flats, there are 216 flats from Samriddhi, 571 from Coco County, and 352 from Prosper group housing projects.

Kumar has emphasised the need for expediting the registration process for the flats in the buyers' names, the statement read.

"As soon as the outstanding dues are paid by the builders, the Authority will promptly issue occupancy certificates and allow the registration of these flats," Kumar was quoted as saying.

Greater Noida has thousands of completed and pending flats. Registry of flats despite possession by home buyers has remained a long standing issue in the region for several years. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also assured the residents of finding a "permanent solution" to the logjam.

