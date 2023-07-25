Dosti Realty Celebrates 11th Season of Friendship Month with Unbeatable Deals on Dream Homes

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Maximise Investment Potential: Unparalleled opportunity for home buyers • Expansive Selection of Homes: From 1 BHK to 4 BHK available • Irresistible Deals: Secure duty waivers and discount offers on bookings Dosti Realty, a revered name in the real estate industry renowned for pioneering projects, has announced the highly anticipated 11th Season of its infamous Dosti Friendship Month. As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering strong customer relationships, Dosti Realty returns with an array of exclusive prices, discounts, and enticing offers, serving as a testament to its enduring friendship with customers. This annual extravaganza will run throughout the month of August.

Projects that are covered by offers during the 11th Friendship Month include Dosti Eastern Bay-Wadala, Dosti Mezzo 22 - Sion, Dosti Eden- Thane (W), Dosti Nest and Dosti Heron in Dosti West County, Balkum-Thane (W), Dosti Planet North - Shil Thane and Dosti Greenscapes - Pune, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make your home buying dreams come true. In Mumbai city, across the two luxury projects Dosti Eastern Bay – Wadala and Dosti Mezzo 22 at Sion the offers include 0% stamp duty and registration charges with a 30:30:30:10 Payment Plan*, coupled with the advantage of no pre-EMI for 12 months scheme for CLP Plan*. For the 2, 3 and 4 BHK Homes in Dosti Eastern Bay one can avail savings of upto Rs 16 Lakhs*. The starting prices of these beautiful apartments post the offer benefits is Rs. 2.23 Cr+* for a 2 BHK, Rs. 3.15 Cr+* for a 3 BHK and Rs 5.37 Cr+* for a 4 BHK post deducting offer benefits. In Dosti Mezzo 22 the savings this friendship month is up to Rs 14.5 Lakhs wherein one can purchase a stunning 2 BHK home in Rs 2.14 Cr+* and 3 BHK in Rs 3.58 Cr+* post deducting offer benefits. Both these projects have a host of lifestyle amenities that have been tailored to suit refined preferences. They are both strategically located as well and offer breath-taking views, so it's an opportunity of a lifetime to avail a superlative living experience at a fabulous price point.

In the Thane region, Dosti Realty has come out with amazing offers this Dosti Friendship Month. In their large-scale project Dosti West County at Balkum Thane (W) – Dosti Nest and Dosti Heron there is a 0% stamp duty and registration charge. In addition, for the 1 BHK homes in Dosti Nest one can book a home by paying just Rs 3999 per month up to 36 months for the CLP Plan* and also get a savings of up to Rs 1.5 Lakhs*. The 1 BHK price at Dosti Nest starts at Rs 52.52 lakhs* (Smart size) and Rs 78.30 lakhs* (Luxe size) all-inclusive price post deducting offer benefits. In Dosti Heron the recently launched 2 BHK Homes have a great 25:20:25:20:10 payment plan offer* and a design your EMI offer that is applicable for a CLP Plan*. The savings at Dosti Heron is up to Rs 2 Lakhs* wherein homes here start at Rs 94.82* Lakhs all-inclusive price post deducting offer benefits. Dosti West County offers buyers a chance of county living in the heart of Thane offering a host of open green spaces across the project and over 20 + lifestyle amenities with the clubhouse of Dosti Nest. There would also be various retail spaces coming up across the project to take care of daily needs. Dosti West County also has tie-ups with EuroSchool, Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy giving residents the perfect blend of lifestyle, culture and takes care of their everyday requirements. An added benefit to those looking from an investment perspective is the fact that the upcoming Balkum metro station would be coming less than a min from the project further enhancing its connectivity. Another gem Dosti Realty offers in Thane (W) is Dosti Eden nestled in the cosy locality of Brahmand. Dosti Eden is a niche project which comprises 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes with large decks. Coming up amidst greenery ones everyday will exude that sense of calm most can't experience in general city life. To make ones purchase of this dream home possible there is a 25:25:25:15:10 payment plan offer* as well as a book your home in just Rs 3999 per month up to 36 months offer applicable for CLP Plan*. Also, one can save up to Rs 5.6 Lakhs* when they purchase this Dosti Friendship month. The starting prices for a 2 BHK is Rs 1.13 Cr *while that of the 3 BHK is Rs 1.69 Cr* all-inclusive price after deducting monetary benefits in lieu of the offers.

In Shil Thane at the Dosti Planet North home buyers can avail 0% stamp duty and registration charges benefits plus savings up to Rs. 5.17 Lakhs*. This Dosti Friendship Month the starting price is Rs. 60.57 lakhs* for a 2 BHK and Rs. 98.27 lakhs* for a 3 BHK all-inclusive price after deducting monetary benefits in lieu of the offers. This project is one of the first well-planned complexes in the Shil Thane region and is home to over 1400+ families. There is the Dosti Foundation ICSE school and a grand private clubhouse - Dosti Club Royale which has numerous amenities adjacent to the project. Besides this, there are various retail spaces to take care of one's everyday needs.

This year there is an additional surprise, as Dosti Realty brings the infamous Dosti Friendship Month to the Pune market in its recently launched project Dosti Greenscapes which is just 2 kms* before Magarpatta City, 1.5 km from Camp and 2 kms from racecourse. One can book a home here by just paying Rs. 3999 per month up to 36 months which is applicable for a CLP Plan* and one can avail savings benefits up to Rs. 3 Lakhs*. The starting price post deducting offer benefits is Rs. 78.5 lakhs* for a 2 BHK, Rs. 1.08 Cr* for a 3 BHK and Rs. 1.66 Cr* for a 4 BHK. Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Mr. Deepak Goradia- Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, "Dosti Realty has always been known for giving homebuyers a value of money product. Dosti Friendship Month which started over 10 years ago has now become a legacy in itself wherein once a year, we offer serious home buyers the opportunity to own their dream home at a beyond fabulous price point. Of course, such opportunities do not come every day and so we urge serious homebuyers to take advantage of these limited period offers. The Dosti Realty portfolio is spread across MMR and now even in Pune. We have various configurations from 1 BHK's to 4 BHK's which are tailored to various lifestyle preferences, so there is something for everyone. From a sales perspective as well, Dosti Realty does the highest turnover in Dosti Friendship month, pushing our own benchmarks each year. This year as well we hope to break previous records." Dosti Friendship Month is a limited-period offer that envelopes attractive scheme that empower potential home buyers by offering substantial savings on their dream homes. There are also various spot booking offers for those who grab the opportunity immediately. Each project has unique privileges that benefit both end users as well as those looking for investment. About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn—sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 14 mn—sq—ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Eastern Bay-Phase 1 is registered under RERA No. P51900025142, Phase 2 is registered under RERA No. P51900030769 and Phase 3 is registered under RERA No. P51900032067, Dosti Mezzo 22 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51900026976, Dosti Desire - Phase 2 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700049421, Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700034985, Dosti Greenscapes - Phase 1 is registered under MahaRERA No. P52100049942, Phase 2 is registered under MahaRERA No. P52100051041, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700033640, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 2 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700033663, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 3 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700049724, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 4 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700050253, and is available on the website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/lease. *T & C Apply. Please visit the project site to know the terms and conditions of the offers. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dosti Realty - Friendship Month 2023

