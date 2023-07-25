Baby crocodile rescued from chawl in Mumbai

A baby mugger crocodile was rescued from a chawl in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The reptile was rescued from a chawl in Ghati Pada area of Mulund (west) on Saturday and was handed over to the Mumbai range of the Thane Forest Department, he said.

The baby crocodile was given to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for medical examination and further rehabilitation, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and also the Honorary Wildlife Warden with the state forest department. The reptile was in trauma and had been starving since many days, he said, adding that it might have been displaced due to heavy rains. The forest department is investigating to find out how the reptile was found so far from its natural habitats at Tulsi, Vihar and Powai lakes, the official added.

